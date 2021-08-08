Bigg Boss OTT GRAND PREMIERE: BREAKING! Karan Johar confirms Shamita Shetty is entering the house

It’s Official! Shamita Shetty entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Bigg Boss OTT has been the talk to the town right now and all that we want to know is who are the FINAL list of contestants entering the house. While there have been rumours about various contestants who may or not be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, we now know for certain that Shamita Shetty is surely one of the participants in the house. So here we are bringing you this hot piece of Bigg Boss news, confirming ShamitaShetty’s participation on Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT. Also Read - Bigg Bosss OTT: Shershaah pair Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani send out warm wishes to host Karan Johar; REVEAL if they'll be seen inside the house [EXCLUSIVE]

Shamita Shetty has been part of the Bollywood industry for more than a decade and has been ruling hearts of many. But right now, all we want to know is why did she choose to agree to enter the house? So, let's stay tuned to know how her journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house will unfold.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani not only sent out some warm words for host Karan Johar prior to the Bigg Boss OTT grand premiere, but also revealed if they'll be promoting Shershaah in the Bigg Boss house and how much are they looking forward to watching the reality show this year. "We wish him lots and lots of luck and I'm looking forward to seeing him hosting Bigg Boss on Voot," said Sidharth Malhotra. Disclosing how much she's keen to watch the show this year and what else would she like to tell Karan Johar on his hosting sting, Kiara Advani added, "Karan is amazing at hosting and I'm sure he's going to be fabulous at hosting Bigg Boss, so looking forward to it."

Opening up on whether they'll be promoting Shershaah in the Bigg Boss OTT house, said, “I don't think Amazon would do that,” with Sidharth Malhotra adding, “Yeah, I think, he's doing Bigg Boss on Voot, and our film is coming out now. Nothjing is confirmed as of now, so it'd be difficult for us to answer that.”

The most controversial reality show of India, Bigg Boss OTT, will stream digitally on the Voot. Catch all the action on the contestants from Monday to Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 8 p.m.