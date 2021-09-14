Bigg Boss OTT is currently in its final week and the top 6 contestants of the hosted reality show competing for the winner's trophy are Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, , and Nishant Bhat. It is being said that out of the top 6 contestants, only two will be given the opportunity to make an entry into Bigg Boss 15 and join the other contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana calls Karan Johar biased towards Shamita Shetty; says, 'Reality show should be reality show' [EXCLUSIVE]

The official social media handles of Voot shared a promo to announce Bigg Boss OTT grand finale. An enthusiastic Karan Johar was seen sharing his excitement and said that it will be a crime if anyone would miss watching the grand finale on this Saturday, September 18. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta and Manav Gohil to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

The recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT was a mix of drama. After a long wait, the contestants got a chance to meet their family members ahead of the finale. Bigg Boss announced the Freeze task and later surprised the contestants by calling their family members. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Several fans feel Divya Agarwal should win after Karan Johar declares her a frontrunner – do you agree? VOTE NOW

Raqesh's niece Isha comments on Shamita's and his equation and said she loves it and said that she is proud of him and he's doing so well in the house. Isha also says that she likes Divya Agarwal more than Shamita Shetty.

That apart, Pratik's sister Prerna came inside and warned him to keep a thin line between his and Neha's friendship, whereas, on the other hand, Neha's sister Rashi Bhasin praised their friendship and said that everyone in the outside world loves her.

One moment in the house that made everyone teary eyed is Shamita's and her mother's long-awaited reunion. Her mother Sunanda said that she's the queen and she has played the game with dignity. Apart from that, she spread positivity within the contestants and gave happy vibes. Her mother said that she likes Raqesh Bapat.

It is being said that Tina Datta, who is known for her role in , and Manav Gohil of Shaadi Mubarak fame might be seen as contestants on Bigg Boss 15. The show will be hosted by and it will start airing on television in October.