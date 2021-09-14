Bigg Boss OTT grand finale to air THIS Saturday; two contestants among Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat to get entry into Bigg Boss 15

Out of the top 6 Bigg Boss OTT contestants namely Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat, only two will be given an entry into Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15.