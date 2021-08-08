Bigg Boss OTT GRAND PREMIERE LIVE Updates:

Bigg Boss is returning and this time on the OTT channel, VOOT. Today is the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT. Finally, all the Bigg Boss fans would heave a sigh of relief as their favourite TV show returns today. Karan Johar would be taking hosting duties this time. Malaika Arora is going to make a special appearance too. To make sure you don't miss out on any update from tonight's grand premiere, here we are with the live updates of Bigg Boss OTT: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Omung Kumar REVEALS he designed the house to look like a six week carnival for the contestants