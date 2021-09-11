Bigg Boss OTT is getting quite interesting with just a few days to go for the finale. Everyone is trying their best to up their game to make it to Bigg Boss 15. Now, the connections in the house came to an end recently and since then we have seen some changes in the way the contestants are behaving. and Raqesh had a big fight and Pratik Sehajpal and are also not as close as they were earlier. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin massages Pratik Sehajpal's glutes and he moans; fans say, 'Itna bhi OTT mat dikhao'

In yesterday's episode, Pratik made a big issue after he was disqualified from a task. Pratik dropped Raqesh's jar just after the buzzer sound. He didn't even wait for Raqesh to hold it in his hand. Moose, who was the sanchalak for the round, disqualifies him. Bigg Boss also said that her decision was final. As Pratik was protesting and the task could not move forward, Bigg Boss cancelled the task, which meant no one got the ticket to finale. Bigg Boss even compared Pratik to a child who doesn't let anyone win if he loses.

His behaviour seemed like he was too desperate to win. He didn't even listen to Divya and other contestants who were telling him that he was wrong. Pratik seems like the weakest contestant now. Is this because he is no longer connected with Neha?

Meanwhile, Neha was trying to explain Pratik about what he did and tried her best to calm things down.