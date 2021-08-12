Bigg Boss OTT: Here's what #SidNaaz fans can expect when the Boss Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz enters the house on THIS special date

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT have treated fans with one of the biggest surprises as the 'Boss Jodi' of the controversial reality show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who are fondly called as #SidNaaz by the fans are set to come together after two years on the stage of Bigg Boss. The duo will come on 15th August during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode with Karan Johar and will answer your questions. So, now you can record your questions and send to your favourite jodi on Voot. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: A dekko at all times when Shamita Shetty raised the temperature in monokinis – view pics
The news of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's arrival on Bigg Boss OTT has taken the social media by storm as #SidNaazOnBBOTT is trending on Twitter. Well, it will definitely be interesting to see how the equation of the duo melt our hearts all over again. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Muskan 'Moose' Jattana makes a big revelation on the show; shares that she is bisexual
Talking about Sunday Ka Vaar, which will be hosted by Karan Johar at 8 am on Voot, we might see an eviction happening in that episode. So, are you excited to watch #SidNaaz again in show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house this weekend? This picture suggest so
