It was in 2021 when Karan Johar floored everyone when he hosted Bigg Boss OTT which had streamed on Voot. The moviemaker had hosted the first season of the controversial reality show. Now as per the latest reports floating online, it is being reported that Karan will be back hosting Bigg Boss 16. There is going to be a surprise. Salman Khan fans need not worry as he is not replacing bhaijaan. Karan reportedly has shot for a special segment.

A source close to the Bigg Boss show informed ETimes that Karan will be taking Salman's place on Friday to host the KJO Special segment show. He will be shooting for the episode soon. Salman will be hosting the other episodes on weekends. Talking about Karan it was yesterday when his film Student Of The Year completed 10 years. The stellar cast of the movie had Sidharth Malhotra, and in pivotal roles. KJO has already completed the shooting of his next movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will have and Alia and shall be seen on the big screen on February 10, 2023.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16 contestants like Tina Datta and Abdu Rozik are playing well in the house. Shiv Thakare, Gautam Singh Vig, are also seen in the show, while actress recently got evicted. Meanwhile, contestants whose names have come for nomination this week are Shalin Bhanot, Manya Singh and Sumbul Touqeer. Shalin has been nominated as he allegedly pushed Archana Gautam when a task was assigned. On the flip side, Manya and Sumbul have been nominated as they have not contributed a lot to the show. It is also being reported that Abdu's rival Hasbulla Magomedov will be participating in the show. Although, Hasbulla has not given any confirmation.