Bigg Boss OTT is about to get over and today is the finale. We are left with 5 contestants – Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, and Pratik Sehajpal. In a Sunday Ka Vaar episode, host openly praised Divya for reaching the finale week on her own. She was the only contestant who was without a connection. Her game has been pretty good too. She has put her point across well and stood by her opinions. She can also be fun to be with. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 40, September 17 Live updates: Nishant Bhat wants Bigg Boss to leave Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat alone in a room without their mics

Meanwhile, in a recent episode, a journalist pointed out that Divya's comments about ’s underwear were ‘misogynistic’. Earlier in the show, Divya had called it disgusting when she came to know that it belonged to Neha. To this, Divya said that it was unhygienic, and even if the underwear belonged to a man, she would've done the same thing. She also said that Shamita had issues with it. There was a heated discussion between Divya, Shamita and Neha over this.

Neha was the last contestant to be eliminated due to ‘lack of audience’ votes. Nishant is another contestant who has played the game well so far. He has also been very entertaining and has a great sense of humour.

