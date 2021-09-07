Everything is fair in love and war. In Bigg Boss OTT, there is more war than love at the moment. The show is on in full swing and we can see many contestants trying to up their game. There was a fight between Divya Agarwal and in yesterday’s episode. Divya said that while Neha claimed that she is a feminist, what she says doesn’t always show that. Replying to her, Neha says, “Mere naam pe footage kha rahi hai.” She also says, “Nobody likes you because you are rotten from inside.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty’s fight to Karan Johar teasing Raqesh Bapat, here are the Top 5 OTT moments from all the Sunday Ka Vaar so far

Well, do you agree with Neha's comment that Divya is trying to use Neha's name to get footage? Is she not strong enough? Answer our poll and let us know:

Divya Agarwal had earlier stated that neither nor can influence her views. It seemed to have offended Karan who said that he is a fair person. He also said that if she cannot respect him, she should stop taking his name.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan, who had also entered into Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, lashed out at Divya for disrespecting Karan on the show. She said that Divya doesn't know how to respect someone, and Karan Johar is a perfect host for Bigg Boss OTT.

"I feel Karan is fair enough as a host. Divya doesn't know how to respect someone. She thinks of herself as a queen of reality television shows. But that bubble thought of her will burst soon. If she goes ahead with the same attitude, she will be another Priyanka Jagga. No production or channel will work with her," Arshi said in an interview to IANS.