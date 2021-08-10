Raqesh Bapat was the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT that we met. The handsome hunk who has worked in the film and television industry in the country looked dapper in a blue blazer suit. Raqesh seemed quite cool-headed and confident as he made his entry on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT premiere night on Sunday. Before he joined Karan and others in Bigg Boss OTT, BollywoodLife.com had got in touch with the actor for a tête-à-tête. And Raqesh opened up like never before. We asked Raqesh Bapat whether he is open to finding a soulmate inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. And his response will get y'all excited. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'God Bless Him,' Pavitra Punia REACTS on her ex Pratik Sehajpal referring to their relationship as toxic

"Never say never," Raqesh Bapat said hinting that he is okay with finding a soulmate inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. Now, finding a connection inside the house has always been important. And hence, we asked Raqesh whether it is a step board and what does he prefer individuality or connection. "I have no idea as I haven't seen the previous seasons. But I like connecting with people. Yes, I am a private person but whoever I connect with, I connect big time. Because I am also a visual artist and a therapist, I like to connect with people. I like to understand them. I like to study human behaviour. So, it's going to be like an open field for me. I think people will confide in me a lot. So, I'll understand the mindset of the person.

Meanwhile, picked Raqesh to be her connection. She was the first female contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. And thereafter, every female picked Raqesh to be their connection. The audience and the host, , both were pretty impressed with Raqesh. Apart from Raqesh and Shamita, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss OTT house are Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit and .