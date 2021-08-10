Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raqesh Bapat open to relationships inside the house? The Maryada Lekin Kab Tak actor answers [Exclusive]

Raqesh Bapat turned the atmosphere romantic when he set his foot on the Bigg Boss OTT stage by performing on Jab Se Tere Naina. We asked Raqesh whether he is opened to finding a soulmate inside the house. Here's what he said...