A few days ago, the connections were over in Bigg Boss OTT. We can already see its impact now. and Raqesh Bapat had a huge showdown in yesterday's episode. It all started when Raqesh said that he was right when he tried to nominate the men yesterday for the nomination task. While performing the task, Shamita was hurt as she fell while playing the task. She was upset that Raqesh didn't bother to ask how she was. Instead, he was trying to prove himself right. "Shove that ego up your a**e," said Shamita in rage.

Earlier in the day, we could see them not talking to each other. Raqesh was relying on Neha to communicate what he wanted to say. He told Neha to tell Shamita that they can still be friends. We later saw Neha telling Shamita that both of them are different and that no one is at fault. She tried her best to make them understand without taking sides.

Their fight makes us wonder whether their relationship was only till the time connections were on in the house.

Meanwhile, Nishant Bhat backed out of the ticket finale task and said that he doesn't believe in taking shortcuts. Pratik Sehajpal and many other contestants were not convinced by this move. It seems like he has become very overconfident.