Shamita Shetty has become the centre of all attraction ever since she has entered into the Bigg Boss OTT house. From her heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh to her strained relations with Divya Agarwal, Shamita has already started making waves inside the house. It is also known that Shamita was a part of Bigg Boss 3 but she had leave her journey midway because she had to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding. But it seems like Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi is bothered by Shamita being given a second chance to be a part of the controversial reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Shamita Shetty is dominating housemates? Vote Now
Expressing her views on the matter, Kamya tweeted, "#ShamitaShetty was a part of #BB3 right? So this means #Biggboss is not once in a lifetime opportunity anymore Face with rolling eyes one can compete for the trophy again n again Grinning face. Haven’t seen it yet but just a thought! Chalo bhai aaj se shuru karte hai #BiggBossOTT @justvoot @VootSelect." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Urfi Zaved names the most dangerous contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT house, LOL - Enga Siri Paappom trailer is a laugh riot and more
But Shamita's fans were quick to remind her that former contestants like Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Panjabi and others were also given second chance to be on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Viewers laud Akshara Singh for giving it back to Shamita Shetty for her 'arrogant' behaviour – view tweets
Take a look.
