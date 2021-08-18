has become the centre of all attraction ever since she has entered into the Bigg Boss OTT house. From her heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh to her strained relations with Divya Agarwal, Shamita has already started making waves inside the house. It is also known that Shamita was a part of Bigg Boss 3 but she had leave her journey midway because she had to attend her sister 's wedding. But it seems like Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi is bothered by Shamita being given a second chance to be a part of the controversial reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Shamita Shetty is dominating housemates? Vote Now

Expressing her views on the matter, Kamya tweeted, "#ShamitaShetty was a part of #BB3 right? So this means #Biggboss is not once in a lifetime opportunity anymore Face with rolling eyes one can compete for the trophy again n again Grinning face. Haven't seen it yet but just a thought! Chalo bhai aaj se shuru karte hai #BiggBossOTT @justvoot @VootSelect."

But Shamita's fans were quick to remind her that former contestants like , Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Panjabi and others were also given second chance to be on the show.

Take a look.

Vikas gupta ko 1000 times entry lete nahi dekha? Baki seasons mein to chalo phir bhi guest tha.. last season mein to 4-5 baar contestant ban ke hi aya phir bahar gaya, phir aya phir gaya? — Mahin_MEhnaZ.。ｏ♡ (@MehnazMahin) August 18, 2021

Vikas came for 3season continously...arshi came, rakhi came, why u talk abt only #Shamitashetty? Its bcoz u want a limelight as she is coming from bollywood — Blackrose singsit? (@Blackrosesings3) August 18, 2021

Are u having short term memory loss? Your very good friend ‘rakhi sawant’ was also in bb before.. how could u forget? — sneha (@sneha71947726) August 18, 2021

Ya bcz Rahul rakhi kashmeera also participated last season for trophy and yes vintage vikas ? so why not #ShamitaSheety Never know you are also coming in this season again ? — - Symbol Of Beauty (@KatrinaFC_Pune) August 18, 2021

Although i know u always do things for the limelight but yet last year u supported rakhi nd she was also an ex contestant also vikas arshi Manu kashmeera all got a 2 chance kbi #JasminBhasin se toh kbi Shamita se stop taking limelight from popular ppl — Leandra Lobo (@Leannnnnnn22) August 18, 2021

