Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar biased towards Shamita Shetty? Fans give shocking verdict

Post the premiere episode, we saw taking the role of a host in the recent 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss OTT. The fans praised the filmmaker for his anchoring skills and getting into the nitty gritties of the arguments and verbal spats, which happened in the last week. They also enjoyed the way he grilled the housemates in his own style. But a certain section of the viewers did feel that KJo was biased towards and didn't took her class even when she was bullying the co-contestants. To know fans’ opinion, we conducted a poll and with the result, we can clearly say that fans are not happy with KJo favouring ’s sister (a fellow Bollywood wallah) in the show. Check out fans’ shocking verdict below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Ridhi Dogra comes out in support of Raqesh Bapat; says, 'Being loud and twisting words is unfortunately considered entertainment'

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh enroute to becoming the first 'COUPLE' of the show? Fans coin new moniker Prakshara

In the weekend episode, we saw Karan Johar praising Shamita Shetty for her stint in the first week of the show. Shamita than got emotional and said, “I have had a very difficult journey of 20-25 years in the industry, I am more confident as a person now. People know me as Shamita ‘Shetty’, Shilpa’s sister. It’s a protective shadow, I am lucky to have that, but people don’t know the real me." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kashmera Shah is FURIOUS seeing Shamita Shetty being age-shamed; says, 'You are lucky I am not inside to break your face'

Karan Johar bashed Divya Agarwal, who called Shamita 'bossy' for her nature and behavior. Reacting to Divya's comment, Shamita had said, "I've also done 3 reality shows and this is my 4th one." The reality shows in which Shamita featured was Bigg Boss 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The actress is currently grabbing the headlines after being age-shamed as one of co-contestants called her 'Aunty'.