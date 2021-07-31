Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar says Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor can get the Over-The-Top quotient right if they enter the show

is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT and the filmmaker says and can raise the Over-The-Top quotient if they enter the reality show. "Two people who can get the Over-The-Top quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will (be) great fun to watch," Karan told IANS. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Maera Mishra confirms being in talks with the makers BUT is upset about one thing

KJo cannot wait to meet all the contestants of the show and make some lifelong memories with them. "Believe it or not! This season, Bigg Boss OTT will have lots of drama and will surely be Over the Top. I can tell!" he added.

Singer has been named as the first confirmed contestant of the new season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The news of Neha entering the show has been confirmed by the streaming portal Voot. Names of the other celebrities who will be seen in the show are still under wraps. Neha is known for lending her voice for popular Bollywood numbers such as Swag se Swagat, Asalaam-e-Ishqum, Heeriye and Jag Ghoomeya, among many others.

Karan will anchor the drama for the six-week run of Bigg Boss OTT. It will stream on Voot from August 8. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss, hosted by .

Talking about hosting Bigg Boss OTT, Karan had earlier said, "My mom and I are huge 'Bigg Boss' fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with 'Bigg Boss OTT'... it will surely be over-the-top."