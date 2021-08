Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar SLAMS contestants left, right and centre; hits back at Shamita Shetty saying 'I really don't care about you if..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Bigg Boss OTT's Weekend Ka Vaar with turned out to be a total surprise. The filmmaker came like a hurricane for the contestants. He slammed everyone, especially Divya Agarwal and more. In the video shared above, we see him bashing Divya and how. Even to , he stated that he doesn't care about her, if she does not care about the show. We saw Shamita Shetty in tears then. We also see in tears. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Say what! Urfi Javed is the first one to get ELIMINATED; shocked Twitterati call the decision 'unfair' – check tweets