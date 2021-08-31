Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar's mom undergoes two massive surgeries; the filmmaker says, 'My mother...my superhero!'

While Karan Johar has been busy with his films and hosting Bigg Boss OTT, the filmmaker had been having concerns on the home front too. His mom, Hiroo Johar underwent two massive surgeries. She had to get a spinal fusion and knee replacement surgery done. In a loving note, the filmmaker wrote about how she bore up all the pain with her trademark sense of humour. He wrote, "My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour…. She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song!" Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat are in love, declare fans - view poll result

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Hrithik Roshan sent lots of love to Hiroo Aunty. Singer Shreya Ghosal also sent love and prayers for her well-being. Navya Naveli Nanda, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and others also wished her love. The lady herself is seen telling Karan Johar to thank all the doctors who made the surgeries easy for her. The spine surgery was done by Dr Shekhar Y Bhojraj who is a specialist at Lilavati Hospital. Dr Maniar did the knee replacement of Hiroo Johar. As we know, the lady is the backbone of Karan Johar's life. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nia Sharma to enter Bigg Boss OTT, Kota Factory season 2 teaser is relatable AF, Annabelle Sethupathi trailer is entertaining AF and more

Karan Johar is a complete mamma's boy. We saw a very emotional segment on Indian Idol where she said that he was the best son. She has been co-parenting Yash and Roohi along with him. We wish Hiroo Johar a speedy recovery! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens call Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh 'the dumbest players'; feel they are ruining their game – view tweets