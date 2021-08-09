Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath says Sidharth Shukla is pucca Bigg Boss material for THIS reason – EXCLUSIVE

The journey of Bigg Boss OTT has begun and with a bunch of contestants having contrasting personalities, we are expecting this controversial reality show to become a huge hit among its target audience. In the list of participants, we have Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa actor Karan Nath and looking at his dashing entry in the show, we are hopeful that he will give us some masala content and garner a fanbase across the country. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sahejpal-Akshara Singh and more – check out the interesting connections to look forward to in KJo's show

While having an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, the actor revealed that he is very excited to be a part of the show and has not planned any strategy for the BB house. Though he said that the main challenge for him will be to 'not lose himself' and asserted that the way he is in real-life, he will be the same person inside the house. When asked that among the past contestants, whom he think is the puccka Bigg Boss material and would take some strategies for him or her, Karan Nath replied, "Sidharth Shukla" revealing the reason, he added, "Sidharth mein jo anger tha, I think logon ko anger dekhna pasand hai." Karan also said that that earlier when Sidharth entered the house, he was very calm but later contestants provoked to him to get that angry reaction. Praising Sidharth, Karan also said that he never used to fight or argue without any reason and he was like and man and warrior inside the house and the actor connects to that qualities of him.

Well, with these qualities Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and we hope Karan Nath too wins the audience's hearts and become one of the most successful contestants of the show. So, do you think, Karan Nath will become a big name post his stint in Bigg Boss OTT? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.