Bigg Boss OTT is slowly making some news on social media. The matter that is making some noise is how Shamita Shetty is being age-shamed rather freely on Bigg Boss OTT. There is a clip where we can see Akshara Singh, Moose Jattana, Milind Gaba and Pratik Sehajpal talking about Shamita. They have already once said that she is 47-48 years old on the show. If this was not enough, Akshara Singh who is 27 said that a 42-year-old Shamita was in the same age group as her mother. Fans have called them out reminding them that age waits for none. They also said they were jealous as Shamita Shetty looks like a dream at 42!

Kashmera Shah is livid at how people are age-shaming one another so freely inside the house. She took to social media to express her anger on them. She tweeted, "Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ pic.twitter.com/nd7p1VbULA — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

Bigg Boss OTT is airing daily on Voot Select. Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehajpal are some of the known contestants. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill paid a visit this weekend generating momentum for the show!