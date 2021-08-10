Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES day 2: Pratik Sehajpal abuses Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw the verbal spat between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal turning out to be the biggest highlight of the day. Muskaan Jattana's below the belt words for Akshara Singh also sparked the conversation on social media. With all the drama and masala, we are waiting for another dramatic episode.