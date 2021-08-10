Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES day 2: Pratik Sehajpal abuses Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood
In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw the verbal spat between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal turning out to be the biggest highlight of the day. Muskaan Jattana's below the belt words for Akshara Singh also sparked the conversation on social media. With all the drama and masala, we are waiting for another dramatic episode.
Live Blog
Aug 10
th 2021
8:18 pm
Karan tells Pratik to take panga with him
In the next frame, we see Zeeshan and Pratik having war of words and later Karan Nath enters the scene.
8:13 pm
Pratik and Zeeshan fight takes an ugly turn
In the next frame, we see Pratik and Zeeshan having an ugly fight, where the former pushes the latter.
8:09 pm
Divya Agarwal too gets her 25 things from her wardrobe
Later, we see with the complete agreement of the housemates, Bigg Boss allows her to take 25 things from her wardrobe.
7:58 pm
Shamita Shetty reveals that Nishant Bhatt had crossed the line with her earlier
While having a conversation with Divya, Shamita said that once Nishant had crossed the line post which they were not on talking terms.
7:56 pm
Nishant Bhatt becomes the winner
Choreographer Nishant Bhatt wins the task.
7:55 pm
Karan and Milind are out
In the next rounds, Karan Nath and Milind Gaba get eliminated.
7:51 pm
Divya disqualifies Pratik
In the next round we see Karan Nath gets slipped to fails to enter the gate but Divya disqualifies Pratik Sehajpal from the task.
7:45 pm
Raqesh Bapat out of the task
The first round starts and we see Raqesh Bapat getting out of the task.
7:44 pm
Shopping doll task
And here's the new task, where the boys have to take the doll of their connections and make sure they enter through the gates. After 5 rounds, the connection of the winner will get all her personal things including clothes. Divya will be sanchalak of the task.
