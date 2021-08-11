Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES day 3: Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh become new captains of the house
Bigg Boss OTT has started a few days ago and in all the episodes, the contestants, who grabbed the headlines are Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Muskaan Jattana. While it looked that Pratik instigated everyone for the fight, the reaction of the housemates gave a huge dose of entertainment to the viewers. Well, we let's see how the third day goes in the BB house...
Live Blog
Aug 11
9:01 pm
Good news from Bigg Boss
Since the housemates managed to entertain the audience with their stint, Bigg Boss gets happy and allow the girls to have all their clothes.
8:56 pm
Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal becomes the winner of the task
Sima Taparia said that she feels Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal have the strongest connection and based on that they win the task.
8:40 pm
Divya Agarwal calls Pratik Sehajpal a torturous person
While having a conversation with Ridhima, Divya calls Pratik a torturous person.
8:37 pm
Pratik Sehajpal again drags Varun Sood in his verbal spat with Divya Agarwal
Later, we saw Pratik Sehajpal dragging Varun Sood while having an argument with Divya Agarwal.
8:37 pm
8:32 pm
And again and Again!
And once again we see a verbal spat between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal.
8:29 pm
Raqesh calls Shamita a 'REAL' person
While describing Shamita, Raqesh writes that she is a 'REAL' person.
8:25 pm
Urfi Javed reveals Pavitra Punia used to tell her everything about her fight with Pratik Sehajpal
In the next frame, we see Urfi Javed revealing that Pavitra Punia used to her everything whenever she and Pratik have a fight.
8:23 pm
Pratik calls Akshara Singh 'Achi Bachi'
When asked Pratik to give an adjective to Akshara Singh and he writes 'Achi bachi'.
8:18 pm
Sima calls Pratik and Akshara's connection 'zordaar'
Akshara reveals that she chose Pratik as she thought he is just rough from outside but a soft person from inside.
