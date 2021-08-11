Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES day 3: Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh become new captains of the house Bigg Boss OTT has started a few days ago and in all the episodes, the contestants, who grabbed the headlines are Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Muskaan Jattana. While it looked that Pratik instigated everyone for the fight, the reaction of the housemates gave a huge dose of entertainment to the viewers. Well, we let's see how the third day goes in the BB house...