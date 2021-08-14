Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES day 6: Neha Bhasin KISSES Ridhima Pandit In the latest episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Zeeshan Khan breaking his connection with Urfi Javed and joining Divya Agarwal. Due to this action, we saw Urfi getting nominated for the elimination. Later, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat also getting eliminated as the refused to perform one of the tasks given by Bigg Boss. Not just that, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana also got nominated for the elimination and now we are waiting for the first eviction of the show.