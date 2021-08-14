Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES day 6: Neha Bhasin KISSES Ridhima Pandit
In the latest episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Zeeshan Khan breaking his connection with Urfi Javed and joining Divya Agarwal. Due to this action, we saw Urfi getting nominated for the elimination. Later, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat also getting eliminated as the refused to perform one of the tasks given by Bigg Boss. Not just that, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana also got nominated for the elimination and now we are waiting for the first eviction of the show.
Live Blog
Aug 14
th 2021
7:32 pm
Pratik goes against the opponents
As the first round ends, we saw Pratik going against the opposite team for their rough play.
7:26 pm
Milind Gaba crosses the line
While we see Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan torturing Pratik, Karan, Ridhim, Nishant and Moose in the task, Milind Gaba crosses the line, which looked unacceptable.
7:15 pm
Urfi Javed is the sanchalak of the new task
For today's task, we see Urfi Javed as the sanchalak and both the teams are getting ready for it.
7:12 pm
Nishant is confused because of Moose and Pratik Sehajpal
While having a conversation Nishant tells Pratik and Moose that he is confused since she like Pratik, Nishant is scared that Moose will betray him because of Pratik.
7:08 pm
Ridhima calls Pratik bewakoof, donkey with a ganda dimaag
The verbal spat between Ridhima and Pratik get ugly as the former tells the latter to f**k-off and says that she won't do any washing things today.
7:05 pm
Argument with Ridhima and Pratik Sehajpal
Pratik Sehajpal engages in a war of words with Ridhima Pandit over washing utensils.
7:03 pm
Let the music play
Well, the new day starts with the song, Let the music play and all the housemates wake up on a happy note.
