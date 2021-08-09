Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES: Akshara Singh slams Muskan Jattana for going below the belt
In the premiere episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw filmmaker Karan Johar and Bigg Boss welcoming the contestants with full of energy and warmness. Though later, we saw a verbal spat between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal raising our eyebrows. In the first day of this OTT version of the show, we expect some more masala content, which will keep viewers glued to their screens.
Live Blog
Aug 9
th 2021
8:02 pm
Divya tries to cheer up Akshara
While Akshara continues to cry, we see Divya trying to cheer her up and we see them engaging in an interesting conversation.
7:59 pm
Akshara Singh slams Muskan Jattana for going below the belt
Later, we see Akshara Singh slamming Mukaan for going below the belt and using abusive words. Later, we see the Bhojpuri actress crying and Milind Saba consoling her.
7:53 pm
Pratik Sehajpal entertains the housemates with his amazing task
Pratik takes the stage and executes an amazing task, which gets love from the housemates. On the other hand, Divya Agarwal continues to speak against Pratik to Shamita Shetty and Ridhima Pandit.
7:46 pm
Ridhima Pandit mimics Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Later, we see Ridhima arriving on the stage and mimics Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan, which was loved by the audience.
7:43 pm
Once Again!
And once again we see a verbal spat between Pratik and Divya, which grabs the attention of the housemates.
7:40 pm
Muskaan's entertaining task
Playful Muskaan sings Chaiyaan Chaiyaan with Nishant and Zeeshan shaking their leg.
7:38 pm
An interesting task
Later, we see an interesting task between Urfi and Zeeshan, where they have don't blink an eye and the Bepanaah actress wins the task.
7:35 pm
Neha Bhasin croons her chartbuster
Next, we see Neha Bhasin arriving on the stage and crooning her chartbuster song Bajre Da Sitta. And her performance garnered applauds from the housemates.
7:34 pm
Milind Gaba arrives as the the first performer
Popular singer Milind Gala arrives as the first performer and croon Yeh Kaali Aankhen and we see Nishant Bhatt and Shamita dancing on the stage.
7:31 pm
First live night of Bigg Boss OTT
In this live night, we will see the contestants performing on the stage and among them will become the performer of the day.
