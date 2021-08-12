Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES: Raqesh Bapat says he is ready to quit the show
In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh winning the connection task and becoming 'Boss Man' and "Boss Lady' aka new captains of the house. Tonight, we will see how they manage the housemates and assign them duties as the captains.
Live Blog
Aug 12
th 2021
8:12 pm
Shamita Shetty and Karan Nath argue with Pratik for saving Zeeshan and Divya Agarwal
In the next task, we see Shamita Shetty and Karan Nath getting in an argument for saving Zeeshan and Divya Agarwal.
8:03 pm
Ridhima Pandit accuses and abuses Zeeshan Khan
Well, Ridhima and Zeeshan get into a heated argument for having a fruit between the task.
7:54 pm
Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba get safe from the nomination
As Pratik and Akshara declare Neha and Milind as the winner of the task, which make them safe from the nomination of elimination.
7:50 pm
Argument between the captains
Later, we see Akshara and Pratik getting an argument over the task.
7:46 pm
New task to get safe from the nomination of elimination
Bigg Boss announces a new task where the contestants have to colour the hair of their connections, which will be judged by the captains.
7:39 pm
Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty gets into an argument
As Divya and Pratik get into an argument, Shamita tries explain the scenario but it sparks argument between the actress and Divya.
7:36 pm
Neha Bhasin calls Moose 'hypocrite'
Neha Bhasin enters in the argument and calls Moose a hypocite.
7:32 pm
Zeeshan, Nishant, Moose and Urfi argue over cooking work
Later, we see Zeeshan, Nishant, Moose and Urfi getting in an argument over cooking duties. While Pratik gets in between the fight, the argument continues between them.
7:26 pm
Urfi is nominated
As Urfi Javed is without any connection, she automatically gets nominated for the elimination.
7:26 pm
Twist in the game
Later, we see Bigg Boss asking male contestants if they want to break the connection and connect with Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan breaks his connection with Urfi and selects Divya.
