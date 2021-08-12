Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES: Raqesh Bapat says he is ready to quit the show In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh winning the connection task and becoming 'Boss Man' and "Boss Lady' aka new captains of the house. Tonight, we will see how they manage the housemates and assign them duties as the captains.