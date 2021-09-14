Bigg Boss OTT will get its winner on September 18. The show has been doing well so far and the contestants have made the game quite interesting. Currently, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhatt are the part of the show. Last week, Muskaan Jattana aka Moose Jattana was eliminated from the show. Neha and Moose were in the bottom two and were given bomb belts each. The other contestants were made to cut the bomb wires of the contestants they want to save. Shamita, Pratik saved Neha while Divya, Nishant saved Moose. It was on Raqesh whom he would save. However, he decided to save his friend, Neha Bhasin. Hence Moose was eliminated. Also Read - SHOCKING! Bigg Boss OTT evicted contestant Akshara Singh REVEALS she faced an acid attack from her ex post their breakup

We have been hearing since a long time that Karan Johar is biased towards Shamita Shetty. Fans have bashed him for that. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Moose Jattana was asked if she feels Karan Johar was biased towards Shamita. She said, "I don't know why he has been but I do think he has been biased. I feel that is unnecessary. Shamita is not a good player and I don't people like her so much. I don't know why he has been doing it but I feel reality show should be reality show. This is fake reality. It is for people to show how they are but if these people keep putting their own views then what is use of reality shows."

Moose also revealed who according to her has winner qualities. She said, "I think Nishant has all the winner qualities. He is a smart player and is balanced. He knows how to keep emotions and game separate. So I think he can win Bigg Boss OTT. " Moose also names Nishant as the most cunning player of the show.