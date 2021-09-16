Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana does a U-Turn after calling Karan Johar's hosting 'obviously kharab' and 'scripted' in a former interview

Moose Jattana's exit from Bigg Boss OTT was slammed by the makers as damn unfair. She was ousted after the contestants were asked to decide amongst themselves. After her exit, she gave an interview to Bollywood Spy where she was quite critical of Karan Johar's hosting of the OTT version. Moose Jattana said that she had expected better from the superstar filmmaker and said that she felt that people would not like his hosting but she never thought that people would find it terribly bad. Moose Jattana said that she felt that his hosting was "theek thaak" and not very "dilchasp". The lady said it was bad, and it looked very obvious. Moose Jattana said that he looked rather biased towards Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty and did not give others a chance to speak. She said that it later created issues inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal all set for a thumping win according to THIS latest report

Fans loved Moose Jattana for being so honest and having the "guts" to call out Karan Johar and his hosting. But it looks like she has done a re-think. Moose Jattana told SpotboyE, "Mujhe sunne mein aa raha hai ki maine kaha hai ki Karan Johar is the worst host ever in any reality show. Aise kaun baat karta hai?! I don't talk like that. Itni bhaavnaayein jazbaat mere oonche nahin thhay. Likhne ke waqt dekhte bhi nahin. Recording daalo jisne bhi ye likha hai. Ya phir main mar jaun (laughs). Aise statements daaloge toh, I will be the worst person in the world."

Moose Jattana further said, "My interviews are chill yaar. Main itne hasi mazaak se baat kar rahi hoon. I am still processing Bigg Boss that if I had gone there or it was just a dream. I feel like I went their and in the very first week I came out. Please don't make my emotions confused."