September 18 will be an important day for all the Bigg Boss OTT fans. Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhatt are the finalists of the show now. They have made the show quite interesting. Muskaan Jattana aka Moose Jattana got eliminated from the show on Sunday. Her elimination broke many hearts as she had been one of the most loved contestants. Post her eviction, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Moose Jattana aka Muskaan Jattana spoke about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's connection. Netizens have been confused about their relationship status as they look no less than a married couple. Many people have been liking their jodi. But Moose Jattana has a completely different view on it.

She said, "I found Raqesh and Shamita's relationship quite boring. I feel ye baat karne layak hi nahi hai because ye interesting hi nahi tha. Aur mera koi lena dena nahi hai unse." Moose Jattana was also asked if she feels Karan Johar was biased towards Shamita. She said, "I don't know why he has been but I do think he has been biased. I feel that is unnecessary. Shamita is not a good player and I don't know why people like her so much. I don't know why he has been doing it but I feel reality show should be reality show. This is fake reality. It is for people to show how they are but if these people keep putting their own views then what is use of reality shows."

She had also said that Nishant has all the winner qualities and feels Pratik is the 'sacche dil wala' player in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Moose said, "Sachi bolu toh pure heart wall was Pratik because vo jaisa bhi tha, gussa bhi tha toh saccha tha. Aur jo jisko uss ghar mein support karta hai usko karta hi hai. He is actually attached to his people and he gets emotional and that is because his heart is pure."