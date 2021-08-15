Bigg Boss OTT has turned into a house of fights and arguments. Almost every hour, there is some argument taking place. Social media influencer Moose Jattana has also been having constant fights with the housemates. While many are bashing Moose for being outspoken, she has found some fans too. Now, her video has gone viral that has her talking about Shamita Shetty. Moose and Shamita cannot see eye to eye and have been constantly arguing. However, Moose seems to have crossed a line this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin's already fed up, wants to go 'home'; calls Moose Jattana 'sadak chhap' – watch here
In the video, we see her making fun of Shamita Shetty by dragging in Shilpa Shetty. She says that she has heard that Shamita left one reality show as her sister was getting married, and now that the sister is getting divorced, Shamita has come back. She was referring to the controversy revolving around Raj Kundra and Shilpa and the pornography-related case. Many netizens have bashed Moose for her statement and called her badtameez. Watch the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed – which contestant should get eliminated from the show? Vote now
Here are some reactions. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal creates a record within the first week — find out what
What are your thoughts on this? Tweet to us and let us know.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.