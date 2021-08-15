Bigg Boss OTT has turned into a house of fights and arguments. Almost every hour, there is some argument taking place. Social media influencer Moose Jattana has also been having constant fights with the housemates. While many are bashing Moose for being outspoken, she has found some fans too. Now, her video has gone viral that has her talking about . Moose and Shamita cannot see eye to eye and have been constantly arguing. However, Moose seems to have crossed a line this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin's already fed up, wants to go 'home'; calls Moose Jattana 'sadak chhap' – watch here

In the video, we see her making fun of Shamita Shetty by dragging in . She says that she has heard that Shamita left one reality show as her sister was getting married, and now that the sister is getting divorced, Shamita has come back. She was referring to the controversy revolving around Raj Kundra and Shilpa and the pornography-related case. Many netizens have bashed Moose for her statement and called her badtameez. Watch the video below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed – which contestant should get eliminated from the show? Vote now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 15 (@biggboss15.colorstv)

Here are some reactions. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal creates a record within the first week — find out what

Moose accused him for bad touch. But he didn't even exaggerate that thing. Moose is a low class. That girl even made fun of Shilpa shetty and her husband. #ZeeshanKhan — ~Nikkian_Tanika~ (@TCFA5) August 15, 2021

U guys are blind...moose ne kya bola ye aap logo ne nahi dekha kya? Shilpa shetty aur raj kundra k bare mai bhu usne bohot bitching ki hai..its not right...raqesh was right — Jarin Nafza (@j_nafza) August 15, 2021

Well I think shamita is a soft target . First akshara age shamed shamita shetty and called her aunty and now moose jatana made bad comments on shamita's personal life. Hope karan will bash them — Biggboss news (@Instastatics) August 15, 2021

What are your thoughts on this? Tweet to us and let us know.