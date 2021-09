In a latest promo of Bigg Boss OTT, we see the two ladies fighting. Akshara Singh is not very happy with 's clothes and others things spread over in the bathroom area. As she points out the same to Neha, the singer asks Akshara to go and clean the bedroom. A fight ensues and we see Akshara dragging in sanskar and sabhyata as Neha Bhasin hugs her connection Pratik Sehajpal. It is interesting to see how their have gone back to being foes again. It was not very long ago that Neha and Akshara got into a candid interaction and sorted out their misunderstandings. Akshara had also confessed to Neha Bhasin that she likes Pratik Sehajpal. Guess, their friendship was only meant to be short lived. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik, Neha, Millind, Akshara, Shamita Raqesh – whose efforts in impressing Nia Sharma entertained you the most? Vote now