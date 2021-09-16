One can expect the unexpected in the Bigg Boss OTT house. With just a few days to go for the finale, Neha Bhasin has been eliminated in a shocking midnight eviction. She was one of the top contenders and had expressed her desire to win the show. Fans are reacting on Twitter. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 38, September 15 Live updates: Bawaal over Divya Agarwal's comments on Neha Bhasin's underwear
Neha was in the news for her relationship with Pratik Sehajpal. In a recent episode, Nishant asked Neha and Pratik about their feelings for each other. He asked Neha what would have happened if she had met Pratik before her marriage. Neha said that had she met Pratik before her marriage with Sameeruddin, she would have dated him. Neha was heard telling Nishant, 'Kha jati mai isko. I would have dated him then.' Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: WHAT! Did Neha Bhasin just CONFESS her love for Pratik Sehajpal? 'Being a married woman, meri thodi toh fategi na'
Pratik’s sister Prerna was on the show. She asked him to maintain boundaries with Neha Bhasin. He said that she is his friend but Prerna still insisted and told him that the outside world is watching. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin reveals she would have dated Pratik Sehajpal if she was not married; says 'Kha jati isko main'
