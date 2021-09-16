One can expect the unexpected in the Bigg Boss OTT house. With just a few days to go for the finale, has been eliminated in a shocking midnight eviction. She was one of the top contenders and had expressed her desire to win the show. Fans are reacting on Twitter. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 38, September 15 Live updates: Bawaal over Divya Agarwal's comments on Neha Bhasin's underwear

THIS IS ME RIGHT NOW!

INNI KHUSHI... INNI KHUSHI... KI KYA BATAU! YAYAYAYYAYAAYYAYAAYAY!

BYE BYE #NEHABHASIN if you think all this while JANTA saved you toh NAHIIII! MAKERS KEPT YOU! pic.twitter.com/FoKEw1V6GG — MooNish_Is_Love? (@WinterOf91) September 15, 2021

Am I the only one who thinks is wasn’t the shocking eviction at all instead it came so late ...like in the 2nd week itself #NehaBhasin was supposed to get eliminated !!! ?? #BiggBossOTT — Akshara Army (@AksharaTheArmy) September 15, 2021

#NehaBhasin Is eliminated from #BiggBossOTT Neha you played very well best of luck for your future ❤ We will miss you You are a true friend and true entertainer — Shamita Shetty Stans FC (@ShamitaStans) September 15, 2021

Neha ? I CANNOT STOP CRYING #NehaBhasin you are a wonderful human. I LOVE YOU for who you are. Yaaro ki yaar, bade dil waali, khul ke rone waali, aur sabko hasaane waali. YOU were the LIVEWIRE of the #BiggBossOTT house. THANK YOU for standing by #ShamitaShetty throughout pic.twitter.com/OMJZDJiTj5 — ???? (@gilmorexgurl) September 15, 2021

Neha was in the news for her relationship with Pratik Sehajpal. In a recent episode, Nishant asked Neha and Pratik about their feelings for each other. He asked Neha what would have happened if she had met Pratik before her marriage. Neha said that had she met Pratik before her marriage with Sameeruddin, she would have dated him. Neha was heard telling Nishant, 'Kha jati mai isko. I would have dated him then.'

Pratik's sister Prerna was on the show. She asked him to maintain boundaries with Neha Bhasin. He said that she is his friend but Prerna still insisted and told him that the outside world is watching.