It seems like 's closeness with Pratik Sehajpal isn't going well with Bigg Boss OTT viewers. The two have recently broke their earlier connections with Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh and got together to form their new connection in the house. They have also become the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. But audience isn't liking the way Neha is flirting with Pratik and vice versa. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: BB 14's Nikki Tamboli roots for Millind Gaba; urges him to stay strong in this heartfelt post

In last night's episode, Neha and Pratik were seen teasing each other where the latter said that she was falling in love with him. Neha couldn't stop blushing after hearing Pratik's words and said that it is one-sided love teasing Pratik that he loves her and she doesn't. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars take a nasty turn – view tweet

Later, when Neha went into the pool in a bikini, Pratik looked as if he was floored with her bikini avatar. Neha then flirtingly asked Pratik to admit he was checking her out. In the living room area, Neha sat on Pratik's lap and was constantly seen teasing him. In the bathroom area, Pratik and Neha were seen into each other's arms and both seemed comfortable in each other's company. Neha was also seen feeling Pratik's chiselled abs. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was Akshara Singh wrong in picking up a fight with Zeeshan Khan? Here’s what fans believe – view poll result

Earlier, when Akshara saw Pratik flirting with Neha, she had mocked the two saying whether they should get ready to witness a love angle between them. To which, Pratik had replied that it can't happen because Neha is already married.

But Neha and Pratik's alleged romance in the Bigg Boss OTT house has irked viewers who have been slamming Neha for allegedly playing a vulgar game. While some felt that Neha is using Pratik to move forward in the game, some called her out for getting intimate with Pratik when she is already a married woman.

#NehaBhasin ko filhal smjh ni araha k wo kia content dy. Isliy wo vulgar game khailny lg gye hai week sy. Married hoky esi harkty. Even #MilindGaba ko b gnda krny ke koshish ke. She's forgetting that her husband is also watching this show. #BiggbossOTT#AksharaSingh #MilindGaba — Zahra Shah (@ZahraShah01) August 27, 2021

#Nehabhasin is really married? I don't think so, the way she is getting intimating with Pratik is very cheap and unwanted. Thank god Akshara is away from these shits. STOP TARGETING AKSHARA — TEAM AKSHARA SINGH? (@AksharaSingh__) August 27, 2021

What a cheap creepy despo this guy is. He doesn't have anything new to show, so retorting to give these kind of content. Just cos it's OTT that doesn't mean you'll become this desperate just to be seen anyhow.#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT#Pratiksehjpal#PratikFam#NehaBhasin pic.twitter.com/MWOXGlJQRT — Binay sharma? (@binay_sharma_00) August 27, 2021

