Bigg Boss OTT host had promised the viewers that this year's season will be more hotter, wilder and over-the-top. And the audience has just got the first glimpse of what is being delivered. In an unexpected turn of events, has locked lips with Ridhima Pandit and Akshara Singh on the live feed and the reason will surely leave you in a shock.

In the first week itself, the house has found its Boss Man and Boss Lady in Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh. And now it was time to someone else to take their places for which Bigg Boss had announced a task which took place between two teams. While Pratik's team had him with Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana and Ridhima Pandit-Karan Nath, Raqesh's team saw him with , Neha Bhasin-Milind Gaba, Divya Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan.

In the challenge, each jodi was supposed to stand like a statue while the members of the opposite team would try to distract them by every means possible. While Raqesh's team members were pushed to their limits by Pratik's team, it was then Raqesh's team to call for a payback.

And while doing so, Neha found a unique way to distract the other team members. She first came close to Ridhima and started kissing her hand and she went on to kiss her and Akshara on the lips in order to win the task.

Neha's actions have certainly raised eyebrows and fans are currently going berserk on social media with their reactions. It remains to be seen which team will win the task and which jodi will become the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of the Bigg Boss OTT house.