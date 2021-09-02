In the last night’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw a nasty fight breaking out between and Akshara Singh. Here's a lowdown on what happened and why, before we jumped to the important Bigg Boss OTT poll for the day: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 24, September 1, Live Updates: 'Mind your f**king tongue' Neha Bhasin lashes out at Akshara Singh

It so happened, that in Tuesday night's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Akshara Singh clearing things out with Neha Bhasin. They had had a row over the Akshara's words. During their conversation, they got talking about Pratik Sahejpal who was formerly Akshara's connection. Akshara revealed that she genuinely liked him and felt a real connection with him, but he broke her heart. Furthermore, Akshara revealed that he would crib about Neha trying to get chatty with him all the time. Akshara talked about Pratik's work outside Bigg Boss and talked about Neha Bhasin's career.

Neha then Pratik that Akshara meant to say that Pratik is using her popularity to move ahead in his journey inside the house of Bigg Boss. And the last night's episode, Pratik asked Akshara about the same during the boss man and boss lady contender-ship task. Akshara was appalled by the same but did not react. Later, Pratik chose to clarify the same, and Neha also joined their conversation. Akshara got hyper with Neha's behaviour (of telling Pratik about their conversation). While Pratik wanted to clear things, Akshara was too upset to talk. She lashed out at them and said that she won't clarify anything to anyone. Voices were raised, and it turned ugly between Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh. Neha called Akshara a liar and the latter called her badtameez. It seems Akshara was upset with Pratik for blindly believing Neha.

So, our question for you is, between Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh - who do you think was right? Vote below: