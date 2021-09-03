In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we will see the contestants battling with each other to be the next bossman and boss lady of the house. And running for the contendership of the same are - Pratik Sahejpal and Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh and finally, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana. And for the same, a task will be taking place inside the house. As per the social media trends, it seems the contestants would have to make a grab for the letter first. An island kind of thingy seems to be created inside the house. The letter would be attached to a pole and would be dropped anywhere on the land. The contestant from each pair would battle it would make a grab for the letter first. It seems it would be girls vs boys task. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 26, September 3 Live Updates: Pratik-Neha, Nishant-Moose, Akshara-Millind to fight for captaincy
Now as per the social media trends, Neha Bhasin got to read the letter that was written to her by her husband, Sameeruddin. And upon reading the letter Neha turned emotional. Shamita Shetty got teary-eyed too. Divya Aggarwal and Akshara hugged her too, some netizens who have been watching the live feed are saying. Netizens are hailing Neha and cheering for her for the same. They are also impressed with Sameeruddin and praised him for writing a kind letter. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more
Now, Neha has had not so good a reputation outside because of her bold nature. Neha is bold and doesn't really put thought into what she says. However, she is strong-headed and speaks her heart out. Netizens have been showering Neha with their love after seeing the live feed in which she read the letter. Even those who have been slamming Neha for her behaviour have cheered for her. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: With Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and others present to console his family, netizens feel BB13 was the 'most iconic' season in the history of Bigg Boss with the best people
Neha Bhasin has been brutally trolled over the weeks for being bold.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.