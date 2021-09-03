In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we will see the contestants battling with each other to be the next bossman and boss lady of the house. And running for the contendership of the same are - Pratik Sahejpal and , Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh and finally, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana. And for the same, a task will be taking place inside the house. As per the social media trends, it seems the contestants would have to make a grab for the letter first. An island kind of thingy seems to be created inside the house. The letter would be attached to a pole and would be dropped anywhere on the land. The contestant from each pair would battle it would make a grab for the letter first. It seems it would be girls vs boys task. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 26, September 3 Live Updates: Pratik-Neha, Nishant-Moose, Akshara-Millind to fight for captaincy

Now as per the social media trends, Neha Bhasin got to read the letter that was written to her by her husband, Sameeruddin. And upon reading the letter Neha turned emotional. got teary-eyed too. Divya Aggarwal and Akshara hugged her too, some netizens who have been watching the live feed are saying. Netizens are hailing Neha and cheering for her for the same. They are also impressed with Sameeruddin and praised him for writing a kind letter. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more

Now, Neha has had not so good a reputation outside because of her bold nature. Neha is bold and doesn't really put thought into what she says. However, she is strong-headed and speaks her heart out. Netizens have been showering Neha with their love after seeing the live feed in which she read the letter. Even those who have been slamming Neha for her behaviour have cheered for her. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: With Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and others present to console his family, netizens feel BB13 was the 'most iconic' season in the history of Bigg Boss with the best people

What a beautiful letter by sameer yaar ❤️❣️

So so so happy for #NehaBhasin

You go girl??#BiggBossOTT — #मुक्ता (@only_retweettt) September 3, 2021

#NehaBhasin husband Sameer letter was so amazing. — TeamAbhinavShuklaOfficial (@dilberkhandhad1) September 3, 2021

#nehabhasin's letter was the best till now Kitni acchi baatein likhi hai sameer ne — Sahil mehraa (@sahilmehraa) September 3, 2021

Gosh I m starting to like #NehaBhasin she's loyal to pratik. #PratikSehajpal made a right choice changing connection #AksharaSingh is such a snake she not just character assainated him she body shamed him bitched nonstop about him and even lied to neha about liking pratik — Sharafiya (@Sharafiya6) September 3, 2021

I don’t like #NehaBhasin ,but people should stop degrading her all the time.

I get it ! She has diff personality, highly bold and does certain actions which ppl are not ready to sideline. But then that’s her, not every person is same.

Stop being so judgemental !#BiggBossOTT — ?Ezza⛈? (@GlowGetter7) September 3, 2021

#NehaBhasin’s husband Sameeruqdin is a gem of a guy, his letter shows it. Just like Neha. Two people with beautiful souls in and out. #BiggBossOTT #VootSelect — Bhumika Kriplani (@KriplaniBhumika) September 3, 2021

Tight slap to all MFs who were trolling #NehaBhasin saying "uska husband usse chor dega blah blah ". She is like that whether it's in the #BiggBossOTT house or outside and her parents and husband understand this. Live and let others live the way they want to. — XO (@garv00001) September 3, 2021

We always abused #nehabhasin

We always tweet about #neha is so cheap so shameless...but the truth is who express all the emotions ,feelings that girl becomes a shameless for us nd who keeps all the negativity hidden inside her heart...so she's brave...?? #PratikFam — ᴋʜᴜꜱʜɪ ᴛʜᴀᴋᴜʀ (@mehbutterscotch) September 3, 2021

I know many ppl don't like #Nehabhasin but guys lets understand that everyone has a different personalities.She has faced a lot in her life,lost her father,became a successful singer,be a strong women. If her talks are irritating,then let's understand her POV. #Pratiksehajpal — Sofiya (@sofiya6602) September 3, 2021

Sry #NehaBhasin ?

No hate from today yesterday the way she broke down remembering her father who is no more was so heartbreaking, and the way Pratik is being judged for everything breaks me into pieces ?

God bless u both ?♥️#PratikSehajpal #BBOTT — MILAKHULAL♡♥️♡ (@MilaKhulal) September 3, 2021

Neha Bhasin has been brutally trolled over the weeks for being bold.