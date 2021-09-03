Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin turns emotional on reading letter from husband Sameeruddin; netizens hail her for her loyalty – view tweets

In the upcoming episode, we will see Neha Bhasin getting to read the letter from her husband, Sameeruddin. Millind Gaba gives her the letter after much discussion. Neha turned emotional after reading the letter. Netizens are cheering her for the same.