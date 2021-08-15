Bigg Boss OTT is already calling for attention, thanks to arguments and fights. It has barely been a few days inside the house and the contestants are already losing their cool. We have seen many fights in Bigg Boss OTT. One recently took place between singer and social media influencer Moose Jattana. Neha was so angry that she even called Moose 'sadak chhap'. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed â€“ which contestant should get eliminated from the show? Vote now

In a recent event, Moose Jattana question Neha Bhasin about the two utensils that she had washed. Neha supposedly did not like her tone and was angry. She went inside and removed her frustration stating that she may break Moose's face. Neha pointed out that she washes so many utensils and if she feels that some are not washed properly, she washes them again. Later, Moose asks her again and Neha goes berserk. She says, "Tere papa ka ghar nahi hai, dimaag satka hua hai, ghar chhodkar aayi hai" (Is this your father's house. Where is your mind, have you left it at home and come here?)" Neha also stated that she is senior to Moose and she should with respect. Moose was of an opinion that she cannot talk to all saying, 'please and all'.

Later, we see Neha Bhasin crying in the bedroom with others trying to console her. expressing that she wants to go home, Neha says, "Mujhe sadak chhap logon ke sath nahin rehna hai, I am done, I want to go home." (I don't want to stay with these cheap people)" Many of the housemates came out in support of Neha Bhasin, however, Pratik Sehajpal took sides with Moose. Watch the video here.