Bigg Boss OTT is getting interesting day by day. Yesterday, Nia Sharma entered the show adding more spice. This year the theme is #StayConnected. Each female contestant has been paired with a male contestant. However, the contestants get a chance to change their connections. Earlier, Neha Bhasin was with Milind Gaba while Pratik Sehajpal connected with Akshara Singh. But Pratik and Neha ditched their connections and formed a new one. But seems like 's closeness with Pratik Sehajpal isn't going well with Bigg Boss OTT viewers. The audience isn't liking the way Neha is flirting with Pratik and vice versa. There was an instance where Neha went into the pool in a bikini, Pratik looked as if he was floored with her bikini avatar. Neha then flirtingly asked Pratik to admit he was checking her out. In the living room area, Neha sat on Pratik's lap and was constantly seen teasing him.

All this has not been liked by fans. They feel Neha might lose her husband's love after Bigg Boss OTT. Many wanted to know what is Neha's husband, Sameerudin's reaction to this. Now, finally he has reacted to Neha's connection with Pratik. In an interview with Spotboye, Sameeruddin said that he has liked Neha's new partner, Pratik. He feels that the constant squabbling, competing on who is cooler, better, smarter, the hugs, the fights, flirting, teasing and pranking each other just like a bunch of school kids. He also said that they both can give each other candid perspective, calm each other down, point out when they may be wrong and can have a mature heart-to-heart talk. Sameerudin also said that it feels like they have known each other since a long time.

He also revealed whether Neha made a good decision by choosing Pratik. He said it was Pratik who chose Neha as in the hearts game, she looked like she was ready to play the game by herself because she knew the game was all about long-lasting connections. "She was emotionally distraught and at that time wanted to find her center and like all her life she has fought many battles alone, she was up for it in the house as well. But when Prateek broke her 'connection' and connected with Neha, I felt as they are both firebrands and equals in every aspect, it was a good thing they connected and the result is apparent as she is calmer, focused and more aware of what's going on around her, "Sameerudin added.