Divya Agarwal once again stole the show on today's episode, 12th September, of Bigg Boss OTT, after having trended yesterday, too. Host Karan Johar openly declared that she's the only contestant who has reached the finale week by playing the game solo while also warning the other contestants that she's playing the game really smartly, whereas the other connections could cost them big time come the finale. This elicited copious support for Divya Agarwal online after her fans had already trended #AudienceLovesDivya last night, and once she was declared safe as one of the final six housemates to participate in the finale, the outpouring of love on Twitter only burgeoned. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Move over Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat; Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal's new loved-up pics convinces us they're the HOT, NEW COUPLE of the house
Check out the best twitter reactions below:
So, do you think Divya Agarwal stands a good chance to win Bigg Boss OTT with all the appreciation she's receiving? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: SHOCKING SPOILER! Raqesh Bapat declares he DOES NOT WANT Shamit Shetty as his life partner
