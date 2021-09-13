Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens shower love on Divya Agarwal after Karan Johar declares she's the only one to reach the finale solo – view twitter reactions

Host Karan Johar openly declared that Divya Agarwal is the only contestant who has reached the finale week by playing the game solo while also warning the other contestants that their connections could cost them big time come the finale. This elicited copious support for Divya on Twitter, with many already pegging her to be the winner.