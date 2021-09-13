Divya Agarwal once again stole the show on today's episode, 12th September, of Bigg Boss OTT, after having trended yesterday, too. Host openly declared that she's the only contestant who has reached the finale week by playing the game solo while also warning the other contestants that she's playing the game really smartly, whereas the other connections could cost them big time come the finale. This elicited copious support for Divya Agarwal online after her fans had already trended #AudienceLovesDivya last night, and once she was declared safe as one of the final six housemates to participate in the finale, the outpouring of love on Twitter only burgeoned. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Move over Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat; Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal's new loved-up pics convinces us they're the HOT, NEW COUPLE of the house

Check out the best twitter reactions below:

Finally the much needed boost up for #DivyaAgarwal

Thanks #BiggBossOTT for this. And #VarunSood the way you cheer up ur girl and others it's treat to watch. Only 6days left go n win it Divya. ♥️♥️✌? — Shilpa (@ShilpaBanerje18) September 12, 2021

Divya just spoke my heart. I love how Rashami and Devo are questioning the housemates ?❤. Pehli baar Bigg Boss aagaye ?.#RashamiDesai #BiggBossOTT #DivyaAgarwal #DevoshamiReunion

RASHAMI GRACING BBOTT pic.twitter.com/xKt7x64kMv — Aysha Habib || #SubhanAllah ?? (@ayshahabib11) September 12, 2021

I just love the answers & attitude of Divya? Bang on#DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT https://t.co/Z0xeWRAaOv — sanvi joshi (@PaneruSonali) September 12, 2021

Well said @VSood12 she is trusting peoples easily plz say this to her in the house also ❣️ We are loving her ?#DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/9SBkGNzSLU — ?????♡︎|????? ????| (@bhaaadmejao) September 12, 2021

This trophy is made for the real lioness who has the power to fight and play alone ❤? AUDIENCE LOVES DIVYA #DivyaKiArmy #DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT pic.twitter.com/H90Z03CF0Q — ᴘɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ♡ (@SugarCoated_guy) September 12, 2021

That's the aura of our queen ♥️

She has the ability to convert her haters into supporters..!! That person who is bashing/hating her without any reason is now supporting her ? Winner for a Reason!#DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/58fYYeAYED — ?????♡︎|????? ????| (@bhaaadmejao) September 12, 2021

Ye kya tha ?

That Karan said " Divya is the only contestant who is playing solo & other contestant are playing in their comfort zone " Am I watching the usual karan or anyone else ? That's our Queen ❣️#DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT — ?????♡︎|????? ????| (@bhaaadmejao) September 12, 2021

So, do you think Divya Agarwal stands a good chance to win Bigg Boss OTT with all the appreciation she's receiving? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life?