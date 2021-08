Bigg Boss OTT is getting better and better. The amazing twists and turns in the show made us all love the show. Recently, we saw a shocking this happening in the house. Bigg Boss has ousted Zeeshan Khan for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal while performing a task. It so happened that Pratik and Zeeshan got into a heated argument during the Red Flag task. Their argument soon turned more bitter and Zeeshan started pushing Pratik with force. The fight became so ugly that Bigg Boss asked Zeeshan to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house for going out of control. People have not liked that only Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from the show. While some were of the opinion that it was Pratik who pushed Zeeshan first and some said even Nishant instigated him. Also Read - Then and now pictures of Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and other Bigg Boss OTT contestants will blow your mind

Fans say that Nishant and Moose are playing an evil game. People were also upset that Nishant and Moose were seen laughing after Divya Agarwal was crying when Zeeshan left. This came across as a bad thing for fans. They also feel that Nishant is using Pratik for the game and can backstab anyone to win the show. Take a look at the tweets below:

Feel bad for #ZeeshanKhan

People have done worse in previous @BiggBoss seasons. #NishantBhat is a smart guy ?

I wonder why “Nishu” is involved in every fight, yet is not involved in every fight.#PratikSehajpal watch out!

The Devil will never be friends with God ? https://t.co/dk7IcDQPxJ — Shyal (@ShyalSonika) August 25, 2021

#MooseJatana and #NishantBhat your time is over. Agr tum log ko lag rha tha ki audience tmhe pasand kar rhi hai to ye tmhari galatfehmi thi tum bs #DivyaAgarwal k support ki vejah se bach rhe the. You both are losers. — Suman Kk (@SumanKk5) August 25, 2021

#NishantBhat and #MooseJattana jyada udd rahe hai bigg boss jara level me lao inko inko lagra yeh log bigg Boss jeeet hi gaye hai #BiggBossOTT — Sneha (@FarkNhi_padta) August 25, 2021

#NishantBhat is such a fool to believe on #MooseJattana and #PratikSehajpal .. when time will come both of them will gulp him alive like snakes. And #DivyaAgarwal was the only one in that team to support Moose when she was cornered. Now her behaviour towards Divya. #BiggBossOTT — Mahasweta (@HappyBee07) August 25, 2021

2Snakes in The House Alert!

?khin rastee me dikh jaye toh Side hoo jaana duss denge!!#NishantBhat #MooseJattana — ??????? ?????????? ??????❤️ (@Asharmaa09) August 25, 2021

A BIG NOOOO!

It’s abt physical violence ryt?

Kisne 1st push kiya ya kisne kitni baar push kiya ye matter nhi krta

Only eliminating #ZeeshanKhan is not justified!

Why did #PratikSehajpal #NishantBhat pushed him back????????? — Md Sarfaraz (@Mdsarfaraz001) August 25, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal is one empty-headed player in #bbott

Everyone knows #NishantBhat & #Moose is playing a double standard game yet she befriended them & even saved them from nomination over #Akshara #MilindGaba WHAT A DUMB MOVE MAN! Clearly she dont know how to judge people — Prashansa (@Prashan85971308) August 25, 2021

Unfair eviction hai....Wo injustice nahi hai??????#NishantBhat is worst human being i have seen ever....He is laughing man....#ZeeshanKhan — ⚡???? ??????? ???? ? (@docsup41) August 25, 2021

#NishantBhat Is a fucking assole.

Look at that fucking evil smile on his face. Such a inhuman assole.#ZeeshanKhan #DivyaAgarwal — Aisha (@Aisha27571694) August 25, 2021