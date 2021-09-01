has finally entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a new wild card contestant. She made a grand entry and was seen interacting with the housemates. While she praised all the contestants for their game, Nia made it clear that if it comes to making new connection to move forward in the show, she will choose nobody else other than Divya Agarwal. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri, Priyank Sharma-Divya Agarwal and more couples who broke up because of closeness with other contestants on the show

"I'll definitely choose Divya if I'll get a chance to make connection with anyone," Nia told the housemates. She also cleared the confusion among housemates who initially thought that she will make a new connection with Pratik Sehajpal.

#NiaSharma said if she got a chance to make any correction...

Before entering the house, Nia had expressed her excitement and also shared about her strategy and favourite contestant. "I have always been in the news for entering 'Bigg Boss' but never worked out; finally, the time has come. After all, I am over-the-top. I have been following the show 24x7 and I know exactly what I have to do once I am inside. Well, I can give a little hint that Pratik Sehajpal is one of my favourite contestants and would want him to become my connection," she told IANS.

"My strategy is simple, to live and let live but yeah you never know what my actual strategy is. So gear up for over-the-top spices. Stay tuned!" she added.

It is going to be intriguing to see what kind of twists Nia will bring along and which connection or contestant will be her target.