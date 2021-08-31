Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma promises 'Tabaahi' with her entry on the show — watch promo

It is time to sit up and take notice. Nia Sharma is entering the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card contestant. The young lady has felt audiences floored with her work on TV shows and web series. This time, we guess that she is ready to rock the show. Over the years, she has been offered the show on many occasions but she never took it up. In the promo, we can see Nia Sharma in a white crop top with shorts. She says that it is time to get inside the house and do some Tabaahi. Let us see what happens in the coming days... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty offers to sleep next to Raqesh Bapat but only on a CUTE condition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

Nia Sharma has said that she is an outspoken person and does have a temper. The lady said that if people cross the line, she won't hesitate from slapping someone in an interview. Her bold personality on social media has its admirers and critics. This is how Twitter is reacting to seeing Nia Sharma on the show...

Kal #NiaSharma aa rahi hai, Koi Mini Trend karwa ke Neha ko bolo Pratik tak message pahuchaye ki bahar log Neha/Pratik ko as a connection pasand nhi kar rahe!! #PratikSehajpal @BossOpinions #BiggbossOTT — Bigg Boss Livefeed (@BBossLivefeed) August 31, 2021

Ohhhh Myy GOddddd...!?#NiaSharma will be in #BiggBossOTT house

ladies and gentleman then in #BiggBoss15 house #BBOTT ohhh i am big fan of her toooo...!??

She is Daring , she is Caring and she is Tearing ?

@Theniasharma My dil GOessss ZOOOOOOOOOmmm..!!!

so EXcited! — Rubina Dilaik Is Inspirational (@shamysam1) August 31, 2021

All the very best @Theniasharma . Can't wait to see you inside #BiggBossOtt . Now it will be more fun to watch .

Till now I used to watch #ShaRa clips now you too . #NiaSharma #ShamitaShetty — Inspiring Ruby (@RubyInspiring) August 31, 2021

There is a lot of anticipation around Nia Sharma's entry on the show. So far, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh and Raqesh Bapat seem to be giving content to the viewers. Let us see how Nia Sharma rocks the show!