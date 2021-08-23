Fight, drama and tears - Bigg Boss OTT is bustling and how. Since the beginning, contestants have been fighting and how. In yesterday's episode, we saw Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty have a massive argument. The two have been at loggerheads for a long time and yesterday all hell broke lose as they started yelling at each other. So much that Nishant even called her 'plastic'. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Furious Karan Johar blasts Divya Agarwal for taking his name to make a point; says 'stop talking about me if...'

As Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat got punished, all the other contestants were asked to sit in the garden area and watch them finish the punishment task. It was here that a war broke out between Nishant and Shamita. The actress got so agitated that she abused Nishant. He lost his cool too and then called Shamita Shetty 'plastic'. He also went on to say that she has entered the house to eat only gluten-free food. After this, Nishant took up a pan and ladle and started banging it to irritate Shamita and Raqesh. Then Moose came in between and started saying 'Chakki pees chal'. The situation got out of control and a physical fights started between Moose and Shamita Shetty.

Later, Shamita Shetty got an anxiety attack and was taken to the medical room for treatment. She had locked herself in the washroom post this fight.

Meanwhile, over the Sunday Ka Vaar, Karan Johar slammed Divya Agarwal left, right and centre for taking his name to make a point. He pointed out that he is the host of the show and she is the contestant. Karan spared no one and slammed everyone for their wrong doings. He also addressed Shamita Shetty-Nishant Bhatt's fight.