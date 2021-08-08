Bigg Boss OTT: Omung Kumar REVEALS he designed the house to look like a six week carnival for the contestants

Bigg Boss OTT will begin today and fans are super excited for this new version of the show. Every year on the premiere night of Bigg Boss we all wait to see the grand house. This year, we have already seen the house. Ace Art and Bollywood director Omung Kumar designs the set every year and this year too he has done an amazing job. In an interview with ETimes, Omung Kumar gave a description of how he has designed the Bigg Boss OTT house this year. He said that the house will be lively, colourful, with lots of prints and ribbons, making it look like a six week carnival for the contestants. He also shared that the house will have a contemporary love and will be completely different this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT GRAND PREMIERE LIVE Updates:

Omung Kumar also revealed that for the first time, the Bigg Boss house will have bunk beds. He also spoke about an interesting aspect of the house. They have used sliding doors between the living room and the garden thus making the house seem grand and extraordinary when the doors are opened. The house will have many firsts this time. Omung Kumar said that they tried to give a different look as it will be going live on OTT for the very first time and the brief that they got was that it would be seen 24/7. Omung Kumar said, "We thought a lot as to what new things we can do which we have not done in the past and which should also stand out. So I felt if it is for six weeks let me treat it as if we are going on a vacation. I designed keeping the logypsy camp theme in my mind."

"If we go camping, what all things we will see and where we will stay in a tent. This is the first time we have bunk beds in the house. Situations will change inside the house as contestants will sleep on bunk beds and have conversations looking at each other while looking down from their beds," he added.