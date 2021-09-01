Bigg Boss OTT: 'Overacting Ki Shopping Mall' Shamita Shetty's PDA with Raqesh Bapat does not impress fans; gets brutally trolled

Bigg Boss OTT is seeing the romance between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The two are coming closer by the day. Yesterday, there was an incident when a lip balm fell off Raqesh Bapat's pocket. It was discovered to be Divya Agarwal's. This left Shamita Shetty rather upset. She asked him why did he take it from her, and that she did not like her friends to be pally with someone whom she considered as a foe. This led to Neha Bhasin telling Shamita Shetty that she should trust Raqesh Bapat. The handsome actor later started showering her with hugs and kisses to lift up her mood. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma enters the house as Boss Lady; wants to make connection with THIS contestant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

Fans are not pleased seeing this interaction between the two. They have slammed her for her overacting. A fan wrote, "Yeh Public kon h bhai...are pglo public nhi bigg boss save krte hai inhe over acting ki dukan," while another one commented, "Over acting shamita ki pta nhi public kese save kr rhi in ko jb ki public ko to entertainment chahiye ho moose nishant de rhe." One more looked exasperated and called her overacting ka shopping mall. The comment read, "Overact ki dhukan nahi.. overact ki shopping mall hai a...waaakk." Also Read - Bigg Boss: Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri, Priyank Sharma-Divya Agarwal and more couples who broke up because of closeness with other contestants on the show

These two have formed a connection which is evident. There is confusion about the other jodi in the house. We have to see if Pratik Sehajpal ends up with Akshara Singh or Neha Bhasin. Nia Sharma has entered the show so we can expect some dhamaka. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Farhan Akhtar's MEGA DEAL with Netflix, Richa Chadha's jaw-dropping prep for Candy, Billie Eilish rekindles drive-in magic and more