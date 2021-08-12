Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal-Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan-Urfi Javed - which jodi has the strongest connection in the house? Vote now

On the premiere episode, we saw contestants making their connection through which we got six pairs while Divya Agarwal was left all-alone. In the latest task, we saw them explaining why they are the strongest connection in the house and later with the help of Sima Taparia (celebrity matchmaker), Bigg Boss declared that Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh are winners of the task since their bond was clearly visible. While Sima Taparia has called Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh, the strongest connection, we would like to know that among the six pairs - Karan Nath-Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin-Milind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan-Urfi Javed and Nishant Bhatt-Moose aka Muskaan Jattana, who do you think has the best bond? Vote now and share your opinion with us. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans praise Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh for their bond as the duo becomes the first 'boss man' and 'boss lady' of the house

Talking about the connections, after watching the past few episodes, we can safely say that Pratik and Akshara were real and clean at heart when they were talking about each other and taking stand for themselves. On the other hand, Zeeshan Khan and Urfi Javed lacked communication, which is seen throughout the show. Coming to Karan Nath-Ridhima Pandit, the duo seemed to have a good bond, but they have to put in more efforts to make their connection strong among the housemates. The bond between Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba looked better than many connections but they lack the spark and entertainment, which is needed in the show, on the other hand Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty badly need to take efforts to make sure they have a bond.

Well, the last but definitely not the least, we can say that Nishant Bhatt and Muskaan Jattana are one of the most entertaining pairs, who know what the audience seeks from them and the show like Bigg Boss OTT.