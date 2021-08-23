It seems like Bigg Boss OTT is going to witness some new twist and turns in the coming week as Pratik Sehajpal and have ditched their respective connections Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba to form their new connection inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Suyyash Rai terms Karan Johar a 'LOSER' for schooling Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan

In a new task called Game of Hearts, the female contestants were supposed to give away their hearts made of cardboard sheet to whom they feel they want to switch their connections with. If they would like to stick to their existing connection, they can continue their journey with their original partner.

However, in a shocking turn of events inside the house, Pratik decided to tear Akshara's heart not once but twice. Later, Neha approached Pratik asking him to be his new connection. Pratik accepted Neha's heart and hence they have now become a new connection in the house.

Later, Akshara approached Milind to be her new connection. "Mujhe pata hai Gaba mere liye kya hai aur mein Gaba ke liye kya hu. Hum aur Gaba bahut ache dost hai….I know I am a fighter & I will push Gaba too for the same as a friend,” she said.

As a result, two new connections have been formed namely Pratik-Neha and Akshara-Milind. There's no doubt that there will be some sort of friction between them. It remains to be seen what would be the intensity of it and how things will go from here onwards.