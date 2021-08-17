Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal and Ridhima Pandit get into an UGLY fight; 'Khandaan par mat jaa' says the former — watch video

Pratik Sehajpal is making a lot of noise in Bigg Boss OTT. The young man's brazen attitude and volatile temper makes him the perfect candidate for the show. We have seen him arguing with everyone starting from Divya Agarwal to Neha Bhasin and now Ridhima Pandit. In two new videos released by Voot Select we can see that Pratik Sehajpal and Ridhima Pandit have a slanging match. He is all charged up after she drags in his khandaaan in the middle of the fight. Ridhima Pandit looks very disturbed and starts shouting saying that she is being bullied non-stop by the handsome hunk. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood's sister Vedika slams Neha Bhasin for allegedly shaming Divya Agarwal for her 'periods'; calls her a 'bitch of the highest order'

We can see that Ridhima Pandit is very upset. Her breakdown reminds us of what happened to Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 14. The actress looks like she has had enough. Ridhima Pandit has been criticized for not opening up on the show and showing her true personality to the audience. This weekend ka vaar, #SidNaaz came and encouraged her to do better. Is this the reason why Ridhima Pandit is now not afraid to show her temper to the audience? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets age-shamed by Akshara Singh, 27, who says, 'Mummy Ki Umar Ki Hai' — watch video

Ridhima Pandit is one of the top stars of the show. She is known for her shows like Bahu Humari Rajnikanth, Haiwaan and Hum. The actress also made news for her relationship with Kushal Tandon. We have to see how ugly Pratik and Ridhima's relationship gets in the coming days! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Zaved says 'iss contestant se bachke rehna'! Is it Zeeshan Khan, Neha Bhasin or Divya Agarwal? [Exclusive]