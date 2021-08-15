Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal creates a record within the first week — find out what

Bigg Boss OTT saw its first 100K trend last night. It happened for the young man who is making a lot of noise inside the house, Pratik Sehajpal. He has been a part of shows like Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla in the past. On the show, he is known for his verbal duels with Divya Agarwal. The young man has the volatile temper that is perfect to create fireworks inside the house. Pratik Sehajpal has been constantly fighting with Divya Agarwal over things like kitchen duties. In the first day, she fought with him after he said that he would manage his own cooking. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha cheer for their Kumkum Bhagya co-star Zeeshan Khan – watch video
His fans trended ONE MAN ARMY PRATIK last night. This is the first 100K trend for any contestant. This is also significant as for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss has a contestant made a 100K trend in the first week itself. Fans have liked Pratik Sehajpal's frank, ruthless and devil-may-care attitude on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans come out in support of Moose Jattana after Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty degrade her – view tweets
We can see that people are really liking Pratik Sehajpal on the show. Last year, his former girlfriend Pavitra Punia also took his name when she said that they broke as they were too temperamental as people. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shehnaaz Gill talks about #SidNaaz on Bigg Boss OTT, Rashmi Rocket to release on Zee5 and more
