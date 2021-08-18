Pratik Sehajpal is one Bigg Boss OTT contestant who has managed to become the topic of discussion since Day 1. From his ugly spat Divya Agarwal to being a loyal connection to Akshara Singh, Pratik is always under the limelight. Recently, he locked horns with Ridhima Pandit that led to the latter's emotional breakdown. also looks pretty irritated by Pratik and she is often heard saying that the latter misbehaves in the house a lot. But viewers seems to be enjoying what Pratik is bringing on to the table. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Kamya Punjabi gets trolled for pointing out that Shamita Shetty was a part of BB3 – view tweets

In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Pratik getting cornered by Ridhima and Shamita along with Raqesh Bapat and Karan Nath. At one point of time, Ridhima even boasted about her fan-following who will eventually save her from elimination while mocking Pratik that his remaining tiny fan-following will also get vanished in thin air. She is also seen constantly talking about his family background. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Shamita Shetty is dominating housemates? Vote Now

Shamita too was seen mimicking Pratik after he complained about her leaving coffee mug in the washroom unattended. Later, when Pratik called Raqesh spineless during the Panchayat task for not being to take decisions efficiently, Karan charged upon him as if he was going to hit him. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Urfi Zaved names the most dangerous contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT house, LOL - Enga Siri Paappom trailer is a laugh riot and more

While Pratik broke down into tears after what Ridhima, Shamita, Raqesh and Karan said to him, viewers have poured in support for him saying that he is the one who is running the show.

All get frustrated in #BiggBossOTT #PratikSehajpal is just young boy compare to others who r just picking him.. — SANJEEV ☕ (@Forester_ever) August 18, 2021

#RiddhimaPandit to #PratikSehajpal Mere Fans muje dekh rahe hai muje save kar lenge . But tere jo bhi itne se chote mote fans honge wo bhi chle jaynge !! LoL Fans ke badolat hi ye celebs screen pe dikhte hai or ye hume " Chota" kehte.? #BiggBossOTT — ??? ??? (@RiaJhaa) August 18, 2021

Aaj ka report card thik thak raha.. N now ghar wale realized kr rhe pratik kitna boost krta hai game ko.. #RaqueshBapat : yr #PratikSehajpal ko activate kro ?? — Atul (@BBLover4u) August 18, 2021

Good going #PratikSehajpal So called classy people doesn't knw where to draw a line. Hypocrites...?#BBOTT #BBOttOnVoot #BiggBossOTT — ????? ?????????? (@IAmBhagyashreeK) August 18, 2021

Pratik pura Biggboss show ko abhi chala raha hain! Warna boring ho jayga! Sab ghar walo ka topic pratik hi hain! Accha hain! #PratikSehajpal #OneManArmyPratik #PratikIsTheOTTboss — Ishitasengupta (@Ishitasengupta6) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, all the housemates have been nominated for elimination after the Boss Man and Boss Lady failed to make a decision during the Panchayat task.

