Bigg Boss OTT: 'Pratik Sehajpal is running the show,' say viewers after he gets cornered by Ridhima Pandit and Shamita Shetty – view tweets

At one point of time, Ridhima Pandit even boasted about her fan-following while mocking Pratik Sehajpal. Shamita Shetty too was seen mimicking Pratik after he complained about her leaving coffee mug in the washroom unattended.