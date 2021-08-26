Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal's abs find their biggest fan in Neha Bhasin? This picture of the singer feeling up the actor says it all - view pic

Bigg Boss OTT is making news for its couple. While one romance seems to be blooming between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, the other duo of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin is also making news. Today, the Real Khabri has shared a picture we can see Neha Bhasin touching Pratik Sehajpal's abs. The two look rather close. In fact, people will be reminded of the time when a similar controversy had erupted when Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz allegedly got close in Bigg Boss 13. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin have got close over the days. People have noticed how despite their nasty fights, the two patch up and how. Also Read - Hina Khan flaunting her sexy back and ample bosom in a Manish Malhotra saree will make you go Afreen Afreen - Watch

Someone Sent me In DM? So sharing It Here.

Your Comments??? pic.twitter.com/6luM4JeOBY — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) August 26, 2021

Fans have also noticed how these two are just getting too close always. Neha Bhasin has been married to Sameer Uddin since a long time now. She has in fact spoken about people are talking badly about her character on the show because of her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal. The hunk from Splitsvilla has been teasing her non-stop on how she seems to be falling in love with him every passing day. Neha Bhasin has been seen blushing as well. This is how people reacted on this... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From Raqesh Bapat waking Shamita Shetty up with a kiss to getting their warm hugs; a look at the moments when the two made fans go aww with their 'solid' connection

Dono tharki hain — Suman Kk (@SumanKk5) August 26, 2021

#ZeeshanKhan ko nikal diya ab inn dono tharkiyon ko dekheinge ab ? Who will watch this shit show anymore WE WANT ZEESHAN BACK — Rhea ? (@___Rhea____) August 26, 2021

Raab ne banadi jodi, kisi ki nazar naa lage#DivyaAgarwal — C❤️‍? (@why_perfidious) August 26, 2021

Neha Bhasin is getting mixed reviews for her performance in Bigg Boss OTT. Many people feel that Karan Johar is kind of biased towards her. What do you feel about this! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan's ouster makes Tina Datta, Varun Sood, Reyhna Malhotra upset; fans trend #wewantjustice