Bigg Boss OTT: Producer Sandiip Sikcand calls Pratik Sehajpal 'fool' and 'worst' contestant of the show

Well, its roughly around two weeks of Bigg Boss OTT and we are already seeing viewers and members of the fraternity sharing their bold thoughts on the controversial reality show. Popular TV producer and writer, Sandiip Sikcand, who is one of the loyal followers of the show, seems to be frustrated with contestant Pratik Sehajpal's presence in it. He called the Pratik one of the worst contestants of the show and tweeted, "Just when you think they cant get worse, BIGG BOSS surprises us with the worst kind of contestants - this time its this thing Pratik Shehajpal Who are these people ?!! Where are they even produced !? #BiggBoss15OTT #BiggBossOTTVootSelect." Sandiip expressed his extreme reaction for Pratik and further tweeted, "Does this fool Pratik Shajwal not have an OFF button ! Switch the mad man OFF !! #BiggBossOTT #BiggBossOTTlive."

He also went on to call Pratik and Divya Agarwal, bad actors as his another tweet reads, "Gawwwd !! Divya and Pratik are such baaaad actors !! The worst crying scenes I have ever seen on television. Ham ? No… !! They are full porks #BiggBossOTT #BiggBoss." While the show is giving us some juicy and spicy content, Sandiip Sikcand's bold views on Bigg Boss OTT will definitely add the entertainment punch. So, are you excited for the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.