Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat gets candid about his divorce to Shamita Shetty; says, 'Ek sense of belonging tumhare saath ho raha hai mera'

Bigg Boss OTT is finally making some news. Last night, we saw the elimination of Zeeshan Khan. He was ousted as the makers felt that he had become violent during the fight. At the same time, some relationships seem to be blossoming inside the house. One of them is the equation between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. The two are coming close. We saw how he woke her up with a good morning kiss. In fact, the growing closeness between the two has not unnoticed by many. Many feel that something is brewing between the couple.

Yesterday, the two were caught having a conversation. Raqesh Bapat told Shamita, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera (A connection is developing between us. Now, we look at things with a certain maturity and understanding. I feel a sense of belonging with you)."

Raqesh Bapat was married to Ridhi Dogra for a long time. They got divorced in 2019. He told Shamita Shetty that he developed anxiety attacks after his divorce and the demise of his father. It seems he did not sleep for two weeks at a stretch. His mother and sister felt very worried for him as he was on the "verge of breaking". Let us see how Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's relationship develops in the coming days.