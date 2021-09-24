Bigg Boss OTT ended recently and Divya Agarwal was declared as the winner. While Pratik walked out with the ticket to Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat was declared as the first runner-up and Shamita was announced as the second runner-up. Raqesh Bapat secured the fourth place. Shamita and Raqesh's strong bond has grown with each passing day and the two have stood with each other against all odds in the Bigg Boss OTT house. The two have even confessed their likeness and fondness for each other. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Raqesh Bapat spoke about his bond with Shamita Shetty post Bigg Boss OTT. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 [Exclusive]

He said, "Yes, I have spoken to her. We are in touch and it's nice. I told her that let's meet outside because the house doesn't really tell you much about the other person. And yes we do speak and what you all saw in the Bigg Boss OTT house is not something fake. I can't fake things. She is a very nice person and I would want to know her more. Let's see what happens in the future." Raqesh also spoke about why was he feeling controlled by Shamita in the house. He shared, "I have always been a rebel since childhood, I used to do exactly opposite of what my parents used to tell me. So, there is a way how a person should make me understand or speak to me. And I told her about it. It just that Shamita has a strong opinion and that doesn't make her dominating. It is just that she cares about people to who she is close. She voices her opinion and she is expressive. Whereas I am not that expressive and quiet. I would deal with things in a different way."

"Ups and downs are bound to happen. It is needed in any kind of bond. It happens everywhere in real life. People who are close to you would get angry at you and would share what they feel about you. So, that's a good thing, "he added.